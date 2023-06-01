Incannex Healthcare - Spotlight on Incannex’s progress in psychedelics

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.06.23 07:34
Edison Investment Research

Incannex, an Australian-based biotech, has several active studies investigating cannabinoid combinations for a range of conditions, but is also focused on assessing psilocybin for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). In the psychedelics space, Incannex’s ongoing Phase II trial (Psi-GAD) received an encouraging interim review in March 2023, and we see the completion of the study in Q4 CY23 as a significant catalyst. Incannex has also recently announced developments in its psychedelic clinics business through its subsidiary Clarion Clinics Group. In this note, we provide an overview of psychedelics as therapeutics, the GAD market, and Incannex’s position in the emerging field of psychedelic-based therapies. Our valuation for Incannex stands at US$750.7m or US$11.83 per ADR (vs US$745.8m or US$11.75 per ADR previously).

