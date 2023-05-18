Erweiterte Funktionen



Incannex Healthcare - On the road to psychotherapy clinics




18.05.23 09:58
Edison Investment Research

Incannex has announced that it has entered into a lease for its first ‘psychedelic clinic’ in Melbourne, following the announcement of plans for commercializing its psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy business in March 2023. In collaboration with Australian psychedelic clinical experts, Incannex will set up these clinics through its subsidiary, Clarion Clinics Group, using psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and MDMA for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The first ‘model’ clinic is expected to open and take patients from September 2023. If sound operations are observed, Incannex intends rapidly to expand to larger clinics across Australia. While we recognize that this has the potential to provide a future stream of revenue for the company, we await further details before updating our valuation.

Aktuell
Diese Gold-Aktie steigt jetzt 355%
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 2,56 Mrd. $ Gold nahe Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und Newmont ($NEM)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,70 € 1,68 € 0,02 € +1,19% 18.05./14:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45333L1061 A3DGD8 5,40 € 1,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,67 € +15,17%  08:20
Frankfurt 1,70 € +1,19%  09:15
NYSE 1,945 $ 0,00%  15.05.23
Nasdaq 2,00 $ 0,00%  17.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Insider kaufen diese Lithium-Aktie - Bis zu 10 Mio. to Lithium entdeckt - Dieser 320% Lithium Hot Stock steigt 320%

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...