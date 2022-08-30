Incannex Healthcare - Addressing unmet needs via alternative approach

Erweiterte Funktionen



Incannex Healthcare is an Australian biotech specializing in the development of treatments for chronic conditions through a unique approach. Specifically, the company is investigating the use of cannabinoids and psychedelics, leveraging its synergistic combination intellectual property (IP). Most recently, it has achieved proof-of-concept in Australia for IHL-42X, its lead asset for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company intends to file an investigational new drug application (IND) with the FDA (in CY Q422) following positive Phase II results from its Australian clinical trial data. Incannex is also progressing development of its (Australian) Phase II clinical asset, psilocybin in combination with psychotherapy in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). We value Incannex at US$695.7m or US$11.42 per ADR.

