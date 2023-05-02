Incannex Healthcare - A clinically active quarter

Incannex has released its Q323 cash flow report, providing key operational highlights. Clinical developments during the quarter included a positive interim review of its Phase II Psi-GAD trial (assessing psilocybin for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD)), initiation of the Phase II trial of IHL-675A (for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA)), and continued progression of the BA/BE study for its lead asset IHL-42X (for obstructive sleep apnea). In a new development, Incannex announced the commercial launch of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy clinics for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with plans to scale across Australia. Though we have low visibility on the prospects of the clinics currently, if they materialize, they may support the company’s cash inflows in the medium term. With a cash balance of A$37.1m at end-March 2023 and at the current quarterly burn rate (A$4.3m), management has guided that operations are funded into CY25.