Erweiterte Funktionen



Incannex Healthcare - APIRx acquisition to bolster portfolio




08.08.22 08:16
Edison Investment Research

Incannex Healthcare, an Australian cannabinoid and psychedelic medicines biotech, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of APIRx Pharmaceuticals (APIRx), a US biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacture of cannabinoid formulations. In an all-share transaction, Incannex has acquired 100% of the issued share capital in APIRx. APIRx’s pipeline consists of 22 clinical and pre-clinical therapeutic cannabinoid development programmes and an extensive intellectual property portfolio of 19 granted patents and 23 patents pending. The deal strengthens Incannex’s market position and provides it with what we believe is one of the sector's most diversified portfolios of medicinal cannabinoid drug formulations and psychedelic treatment regimes. The transaction offers synergies, in terms of both portfolio alignment and route to market strategy for products, and offers Incannex near- and longer-term opportunities.

Aktuell
Massive Kursrallye jetzt: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal.
Diesen 398% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,161 € 0,172 € -0,011 € -6,40% 08.08./08:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000IHL8 A2DF4D 0,80 € 0,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,164 € -5,75%  08:07
Frankfurt 0,161 € -6,40%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt massiver Ausbruch: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 415% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 IHL Impression Healthcare 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...