Erweiterte Funktionen



Immix Biopharma - Updates galore: NXC-201 ODD (EU) and raise




12.02.24 08:00
Edison Investment Research

Immix Biopharma has released back-to-back updates, including EU orphan drug designation (ODD) for its lead CAR-T asset NXC-201, addressing amyloid light chain amyloidosis (ALA), and pricing of its $15m equity raise. This follows on the heels of the ODD grant for its lead asset by the FDA for two indications, ALA and multiple myeloma (MM), in H223. The EU ODD includes up to 10 years of EU market exclusivity (post-approval), reduced regulatory fees and access to the EU centralized authorization procedure. Achieving ODD in ALA in the EU is a key step forward for the clinical development of NXC-201. We believe the next readout from the ongoing NEXICART-1 trial and dosing of patients at US trial sites (NEXICART-2) across H124 will be the key upcoming catalysts for the company.

Aktuell
Die günstigste Aktie 2024 - 260% Umsatzwachstum und KUV 1
6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Diesen 237% Hot Stock jetzt kaufen

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,23 $ 3,23 $ -   $ 0,00% 12.02./14:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45258H1068 7,70 $ 1,43 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 3,36 $ +3,38%  09.02.24
Nasdaq 3,23 $ 0,00%  09.02.24
AMEX 3,05 $ 0,00%  08.02.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock erhält US-Patent - Jetzt massiver Kursschub. Neuer 332% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...