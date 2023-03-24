Erweiterte Funktionen



Immix Biopharma - Positive data from CAR-T treatment continues




24.03.23 10:02
Edison Investment Research

Immix Biopharma has announced additional data from the ongoing Phase Ib/II open-label NEXICART-1 trial investigating the company’s CAR-T therapy, NXC-201, for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) and light chain amyloidosis (ALA). The latest data from the study are related to a subset of the trial population with ALA (n=8) in which all patients have demonstrated a 100% complete hematologic response and 100% organ response rate. NXC-201 also continues to demonstrate a favorable safety profile, which management believes provides the therapy with potential to be used as an outpatient treatment. In our view, this could be an advantage compared to existing CAR-T therapies, which require specialized dosing centers and diligent patient monitoring post treatment.

Aktuell
598% Lithium Aktientip startet Bohrprogramm
Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,95 $ 1,97 $ -0,02 $ -1,02% 24.03./12:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45258H1068 3,43 $ 0,68 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 2,20 $ +8,91%  23.03.23
AMEX 2,60 $ 0,00%  09.02.23
Nasdaq 1,95 $ -1,02%  23.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
598% Lithium Hot Stock vor bahnbrechenden News. Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...