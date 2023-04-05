Erweiterte Funktionen



Immix Biopharma - Pipeline momentum continues in FY23




05.04.23 16:10
Edison Investment Research

Immix Biopharma’s FY22 results reflected a busy period as management ramped up clinical activity across multiple programs. In a major development, Immix expanded its portfolio with the in-licensing of NXC-201, an autologous CAR-T therapy being investigated for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) and AL amyloidosis (ALA) currently in the ongoing Phase I/II NEXICART-1 study. With the increase in R&D activity primarily associated with in-licensing NXC-201, Immix reported an operating loss of $8.2m in FY22 (FY21: $1.4m) and we estimate that its net cash position of $13.4m at end-December 2022 provides a cash runway into Q423. Given the company’s increased disclosure of its arrangement with the licensors and of future NEXICART-I study costs, as well as its communicated strategy to expand clinical studies in the US, we now include NXC-201 in our valuation. We value Immix at $77.1m or $5.5 per share (previously $61.5m or $4.4 per share).

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,71 $ 1,74 $ -0,03 $ -1,72% 05.04./22:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45258H1068 3,43 $ 0,68 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 1,74 $ 0,00%  04.04.23
AMEX 2,60 $ 0,00%  09.02.23
Nasdaq 1,71 $ -1,72%  05.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...