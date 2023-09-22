Immix Biopharma - NXC-201 gains orphan drug designation in ALA

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.09.23 07:12
Edison Investment Research

Immix has announced that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to CAR-T asset NXC-201 for amyloid light chain amyloidosis (ALA). This occurred approximately a month after the announced ODD for multiple myeloma (MM), the other indication that Immix is pursuing with NXC-201. The benefits of ODD include seven years of US market exclusivity post approval, tax credits for qualified clinical trials and exemption from the Prescription Drug User Fee (c $3m for a new drug). ODD is issued to drugs/biologics intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases/conditions that affect fewer than 200k people in the US. Achieving ODD in both MM and ALA marks an important development for the progress of NXC-201, which has shown encouraging signs on both the clinical and regulatory fronts. We believe that the next readout (expected in September 2023) from the ongoing NEXICART-1 trial could be a significant catalyst for the company.

