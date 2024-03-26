Erweiterte Funktionen
Immix Biopharma - Marching towards US clinical trials for NXC-201
26.03.24 08:07
Edison Investment Research
Immix Biopharma is closer to dosing its first US patient for lead CAR-T asset NXC-201, with the appointment of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center as the main clinical site for the company’s US multi-site NEXICART-2 trial assessing NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory (r/r) amyloid light chain amyloidosis (ALA). NXC-201 targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and is differentiated by its low neurotoxicity and short cytokine release syndrome (CRS) duration to date, supporting Immix’s long-term aspiration to launch the first outpatient CAR-T therapy. The NEXICART-2 study will aim to reproduce the initial results from the Phase Ib/IIa NEXICART-1 study, which reported an overall response rate (ORR) of 100% for the first 10 patients treated. Top-line data from the first 40 patients in the NEXICART-2 trial are expected in 2025, which, if positive, will likely be followed by a biologic license application, a significant milestone for the Immix. The pipeline remains engaged, with IMX-110 in Phase Ib/IIa studies for solid tumors and NXC-201 also targeting multiple myeloma (MM) and, potentially, other autoimmune indications (starting H124).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,12 $
|3,19 $
|-0,07 $
|-2,19%
|26.03./13:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45258H1068
|7,70 $
|1,43 $
= Realtime
