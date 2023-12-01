Erweiterte Funktionen
Immix Biopharma - KOL event: Glimmer of hope for ALA patients
01.12.23 09:22
Edison Investment Research
Immix hosted a key opinion leader (KOL) event highlighting the long-term potential for NXC-201, the company’s B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) targeting CAR-T therapy to address the fragile amyloid light chain amyloidosis (ALA) patient population. This is the only CAR-T therapy in development for the treatment of relapsed/refractory ALA to our knowledge and represents a significant unmet medical need as there are only limited treatment options and no standard of care. Relapse remains a common issue and, although still in the very early stages, the KOLs had optimism in the positive response rates shown thus far in the NEXICART-1 study. We anticipate rolling readouts for the NXC-201 ALA studies (particularly NEXICART-2) as the data become available.
