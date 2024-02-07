Immix Biopharma - Increased legroom following common-only raise

Immix Biopharma has announced a $15m (gross), fully underwritten equity issue. The company will use the proceeds to fund clinical trials for lead CAR-T asset NXC-201, as well as to meet working capital and general corporate needs. Immix had a net cash balance of $19.6m at end September 2023 and we estimate that this capital injection will potentially extend the cash runway to end FY25 or early FY26, past the top-line readouts from its Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for NXC-201 (NEXICART-1), which, if positive, could pave the way for a partnering deal. We view the release of further rolling data from the trial and first patient dosing in the US (NEXICART-2) across H124 as potentially key upcoming catalysts for the company.