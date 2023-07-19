Erweiterte Funktionen



Immix Biopharma - IMX-110 interim results in colorectal cancer




19.07.23 07:32
Edison Investment Research

Immix has shared interim data from the Phase Ib/IIa trial evaluating IMX-110 in combination with tislelizumab for solid tumors. As of the data cut-off (7 July 2023), it was found that three of four participants with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) showed tumor shrinkage and one of four experienced tumor control; all patients had stage IV relapsed/refractory (r/r) mCRC and had received a median eight lines of prior therapy. Dose escalation is proceeding, and dosing of the second cohort of patients in the Phase Ib portion of this study is complete. The higher dose cohort (Cohort 3) of patients with solid tumors is currently being enrolled, aiming to establish the recommended Phase II dose. With no severe adverse events reported to date, and with the early signs of efficacy, we believe these results are encouraging for the clinical development of IMX-110. We anticipate a steady flow of data readouts throughout H223 and FY24.

