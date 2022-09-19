Immix Biopharma - Fresh faces with a unique tissue-targeting therapy

Immix Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of its SMARxT tissue-specific platform producing Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx). Its lead clinical asset, IMX-110, is being investigated for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS), where interim results from its Phase Ib trial have, so far, demonstrated positive safety and efficacy profiles, albeit in a small patient population. Management now intends to initiate Phase IIa of the study in first-line STS in Q422. We also expect a Phase Ib study of IMX-110 in combination with tislelizumab (an anti-PD-1 antibody) to begin in Q422. To support this trial, Immix has entered a supply agreement with BeiGene. Immix had a net cash position of US$18.4m at end-June 2022, which we estimate will fund operations to Q424. We value Immix Biopharma at US$56.7m or US$4.1 per share.