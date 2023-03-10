Erweiterte Funktionen



Immix Biopharma - Expanding portfolio into CAR-T cell therapy




10.03.23 08:25
Edison Investment Research

Immix Biopharma has expanded both its clinical and technology portfolio with the in-licensing of its first CAR-T cell therapy, NXC-201. The treatment is being investigated in a Phase Ib/II open-label study for multiple myeloma (MM) and light chain amyloidosis (ALA). The trial intends to recruit up to 100 patients and management believes positive results may potentially support early regulatory approval. In our view, NXC-201 may provide Immix with the scope to expand into new indications within oncology, particularly among hematological malignancies. NXC-201’s clinical development is being independently financed under a subsidiary of Immix (Nexcella, of which Immix owns 98%). Our valuation of Immix is US$61.5m or US$4.4 per share (previously US$55.4m or US$4.0 per share). We await further NXC-201 clinical data and communication on its development plan before including it in our valuation.

