Immix Biopharma - Encouraging stream of ALA data newsflow




12.12.23 08:06
Edison Investment Research

Immix presented encouraging new data at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2023 meeting for its Nexcella subsidiary’s lead CAR-T asset, NXC-201, in amyloid light chain amyloidosis (ALA) patients. The update corresponds to 10 ALA patients treated with NXC-201, for which the overall response rate (ORR) stands at 100% (10/10). NXC-201 also maintains its competitive safety profile among this group, including no cases of neurotoxicity and only low-grade cytokine release syndrome associated with short onset and duration. The results to date are supportive of NXC-201 potentially becoming the first outpatient CAR-T therapy, in our view, offering a potentially desirable treatment option for a fragile patient population. While the current data come from the NEXICART-1 trial based in Israel, with the Investigational New Drug (IND) application in ALA patients recently accepted by the FDA, we believe the enrolment of patients at US trial sites (NEXICART-2) will be a key milestone for the clinical progression of NXC-201. Management has communicated that it intends to submit a Biologics License Application to the FDA once 30–40 ALA patients have been treated.

