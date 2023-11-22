Immix Biopharma - CAR-T trial moves to US with outpatient potential

The FDA has accepted Immix’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for lead CAR-T asset NXC-201. In our view, this decision from the FDA represents encouraging progress for Immix in delivering, potentially, the first outpatient CAR-T therapy, provided the data continue to be supportive. This regulatory decision enables Immix to start dosing patients with amyloid light chain amyloidosis (ALA) in the US as part of the NEXICART Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial, which has previously been operating in Israel. Further, management has communicated that the favourable tolerability profile of the therapy to date could warrant a potential expansion into autoimmune indications; we await additional updates on this front. NXC-201 has demonstrated a desirable safety and efficacy profile in 72 patients with ALA or multiple myeloma (MM) to date, potentially supporting NXC-201 as the first outpatient CAR-T therapy.