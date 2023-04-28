Erweiterte Funktionen



Immix Biopharma - CAR-T treatment continues to show promise




28.04.23 09:48
Edison Investment Research

Immix Biopharma continues to share encouraging data from the Phase Ib/II open-label NEXICART-1 trial. This study is investigating NXC-201, a CAR-T therapy, for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) and light chain amyloidosis (ALA). At the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation 49th Annual Meeting in Paris, Immix announced positive results for the 58 patients enrolled so far. An overall response rate (ORR) of 92% was reported for patients with MM, and an ORR of 100% for patients with ALA. The therapy has also continued to show a favorable safety profile, building on a comprehensive data package to support NXC-201 as the first potential outpatient CAR-T therapy, offering significant market differentiation, in our view. Management plans to submit a biologics license application (BLA) for FDA approval in MM once 100 patients have been treated, and in ALA once 30–40 patients have been treated.

