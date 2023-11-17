Immix Biopharma - A quarter of progress for both lead assets

Erweiterte Funktionen



Throughout Q323, Immix shared encouraging updates for the clinical development of lead CAR-T asset NXC-201, including the announcement of orphan drug designation (ODD) in both multiple myeloma (MM) and amyloid light chain amyloidosis (ALA). In October 2023, the company shared positive efficacy and safety updates and we believe the data so far could support NXC-201 as the first outpatient CAR-T therapy, subject to regulatory approval, addressing the myriad of challenges associated with current CAR-Ts. In the quarter, Immix also shared positive interim data for its lead TSTx asset, IMX-110, and we anticipate further updates across Q423 to FY24. Net cash at the end of the period stood at $19.6m, which we estimate should provide an operating cash runway into Q424. As we adjust for our expense estimates based on year-to-date results, update net cash and roll our model forward, our valuation for Immix adjusts to $86.6m or $4.0 per share (from $90.7m or $4.2/share previously).

