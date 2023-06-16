Erweiterte Funktionen



Immix Biopharma - ATM completion may extend runway into H224




16.06.23 08:20
Edison Investment Research

Immix Biopharma has completed its $5.0m at-the-market (ATM) offering program. The funding is as a result of the initial share sales agreement in March 2023 and is anticipated to further support Immix’s pipeline activities with the development of its key assets: the CAR-T treatment, NXC-201, and the tissue-specific therapeutic, IMX-110. We view the ATM offering as a positive, especially in light of the current macro funding environment for biotech companies.

