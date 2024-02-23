Erweiterte Funktionen



IRLAB Therapeutics - Positive FDA mesdopetam outlook following EoP2




23.02.24 11:54
Edison Investment Research

IRLAB Therapeutics reported positive feedback from its FDA end-of-Phase II (EoP2) meeting earlier in the week for mesdopetam. According to management, the meeting was held in a constructive and engaging spirit, and discussions during the meeting suggested alignment between the company and the regulatory authority on the design of a Phase III programme for mesdopetam as a potential treatment for levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs). In our view, this update is a positive sign for further clinical development of IRLAB’s lead asset, and we expect management to share more details on the formal feedback, which is expected in approximately 30 days.

