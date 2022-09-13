Erweiterte Funktionen



IRLAB Therapeutics - Phase IIb recruitment complete




13.09.22 13:34
Edison Investment Research

IRLAB Therapeutics announced that it has completed patient recruitment for its ongoing Phase IIb study investigating mesdopetam in the treatment of patients with Parkinson’s disease levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs). We see the successful patient enrolment for the trial as a positive indicator for the company being on track to deliver top-line readouts from the study around the end of 2022, representing the most important near-term catalyst. Mesdopetam is being developed in collaboration with Ipsen, which will assume responsibility for the drug’s clinical development programme through registration and global commercialisation, should positive Phase IIb data be reported. We maintain our estimates and valuation of IRLAB at SEK6.40bn or SEK123.7 per share.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt Massiver Kursschub
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,05 € 3,08 € -0,03 € -0,97% 13.09./16:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0012675361 A2PLBE 5,06 € 2,71 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 3,05 € -0,97%  08:25
Berlin 3,05 € -1,93%  16:39
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Tesla-Boss Elon Musk löst Uran-Rallye aus - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...