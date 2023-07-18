IRLAB Therapeutics - Phase IIb pirepemat obtains safety milestone

IRLAB Therapeutics has provided an update on its ongoing Phase IIb clinical trial for pirepemat, which has been designed to improve balance and reduce falls in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD-Falls). The independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) for the study has unanimously recommended that the trial should continue without any modifications, after it reviewed the safety and integrity of the data from the initial 25 participants completing the study. Management expects patient recruitment and randomisation to be completed by end 2023 and, following a 12-week treatment period, top-line results are expected in H124, consistent with prior guided timelines for the trial. With pirepemat being IRLAB’s most advanced, active, internally developed clinical asset, we believe that the H124 readouts may represent a significant upcoming catalyst for the company.