Erweiterte Funktionen
IRLAB Therapeutics - Numerous clinical platform activities under way
04.09.23 13:26
Edison Investment Research
IRLAB has reported its Q223 results, including a recap of clinical activities and financials. IRLAB shared a full analysis of the mesdopetam Phase IIb trial data, and noted the company’s focus on preparing for its FDA end-of-Phase II meeting after securing full rights to the project (previously out-licensed to Ipsen). In addition to the FDA preparations, IRLAB will maintain a flurry of clinical activity, including the anticipated release of top-line results for the Phase IIb pirepemat trial (H124) and potential promotion of up to three preclinical assets (to Phase I-ready status) from H223–FY24. At the end of the quarter, IRLAB had a net cash position of SEK156.4m, supporting a runway through H124. Based on net cash and the anticipated activities, we value IRLAB at SEK4.47bn or SEK86.1/share.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,648 €
|0,642 €
|0,006 €
|+0,93%
|04.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0012675361
|A2PLBE
|3,85 €
|0,57 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Löschung
|25.04.21