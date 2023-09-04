IRLAB Therapeutics - Numerous clinical platform activities under way

IRLAB has reported its Q223 results, including a recap of clinical activities and financials. IRLAB shared a full analysis of the mesdopetam Phase IIb trial data, and noted the company’s focus on preparing for its FDA end-of-Phase II meeting after securing full rights to the project (previously out-licensed to Ipsen). In addition to the FDA preparations, IRLAB will maintain a flurry of clinical activity, including the anticipated release of top-line results for the Phase IIb pirepemat trial (H124) and potential promotion of up to three preclinical assets (to Phase I-ready status) from H223–FY24. At the end of the quarter, IRLAB had a net cash position of SEK156.4m, supporting a runway through H124. Based on net cash and the anticipated activities, we value IRLAB at SEK4.47bn or SEK86.1/share.