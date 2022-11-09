Erweiterte Funktionen



IRLAB Therapeutics - Mesdopetam top-line data readout approaches




09.11.22 15:04
Edison Investment Research

IRLAB Therapeutics has reported Q322 results, providing an operational and financial update that are largely in line with our estimates. Patient recruitment for the critical Phase IIb mesdopetam trial in Parkinson’s disease levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs) concluded in September 2022. We view this as a positive indicator for the company being on track to deliver top-line readouts by around the end of FY22. The Q322 net loss of SEK23.9m, in line with previous quarters, brought the net loss for the first nine months of FY22 (9M22) to SEK80.2m. At end-Q322, IRLAB had net cash of SEK291.7m which, at the current quarterly burn rate (Q322: SEK30.1m), we expect will fund operations well into FY24. We value IRLAB at SEK6.72bn or SEK129.8/share (previously SEK6.40bn or SEK123.7/share).

Aktuell
Dringend: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,035 € 3,045 € -0,01 € -0,33% 09.11./16:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0012675361 A2PLBE 5,06 € 2,71 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 3,10 € +0,32%  16:39
Frankfurt 3,035 € -0,33%  08:43
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 576% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...