Erweiterte Funktionen



IRLAB Therapeutics - Mesdopetam’s potential highlighted in PD-psychosis




20.03.24 09:44
Edison Investment Research

The recent scientific paper in Neurotherapeutics discusses the encouraging preclinical studies focused on the characterisation of the neurophysiological brain state in Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD-Psychosis), a target indication of IRLAB’s lead asset, mesdopetam. While IRLAB’s clinical programme for this candidate in PD-Psychosis is currently on hold (Phase II-ready at present), the antipsychotic efficacy demonstrated in this preclinical research seems to support the case for further clinical development. The primary indication for mesdopetam is levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs), for which IRLAB recently completed an end-of-Phase II (EoP2) meeting with the US FDA to discuss a potential Phase III programme. Formal meeting feedback is expected imminently, potentially representing the next material catalyst for the company.

Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential
Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,535 € 1,545 € -0,01 € -0,65% 20.03./15:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0012675361 A2PLBE 1,72 € 0,52 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,555 € -0,64%  14:13
Frankfurt 1,535 € -0,65%  08:25
  = Realtime
Aktuell
4 der größten Lithium-Produzenten der Welt setzen auf diesen Lithium Hot Stock. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Lithos Group Ltd.
Aktien des Tages

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...