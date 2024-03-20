Erweiterte Funktionen
IRLAB Therapeutics - Mesdopetam’s potential highlighted in PD-psychosis
20.03.24 09:44
Edison Investment Research
The recent scientific paper in Neurotherapeutics discusses the encouraging preclinical studies focused on the characterisation of the neurophysiological brain state in Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD-Psychosis), a target indication of IRLAB’s lead asset, mesdopetam. While IRLAB’s clinical programme for this candidate in PD-Psychosis is currently on hold (Phase II-ready at present), the antipsychotic efficacy demonstrated in this preclinical research seems to support the case for further clinical development. The primary indication for mesdopetam is levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs), for which IRLAB recently completed an end-of-Phase II (EoP2) meeting with the US FDA to discuss a potential Phase III programme. Formal meeting feedback is expected imminently, potentially representing the next material catalyst for the company.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,535 €
|1,545 €
|-0,01 €
|-0,65%
|20.03./15:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0012675361
|A2PLBE
|1,72 €
|0,52 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Löschung
|25.04.21