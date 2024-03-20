IRLAB Therapeutics - Mesdopetam’s potential highlighted in PD-psychosis

The recent scientific paper in Neurotherapeutics discusses the encouraging preclinical studies focused on the characterisation of the neurophysiological brain state in Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD-Psychosis), a target indication of IRLAB’s lead asset, mesdopetam. While IRLAB’s clinical programme for this candidate in PD-Psychosis is currently on hold (Phase II-ready at present), the antipsychotic efficacy demonstrated in this preclinical research seems to support the case for further clinical development. The primary indication for mesdopetam is levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs), for which IRLAB recently completed an end-of-Phase II (EoP2) meeting with the US FDA to discuss a potential Phase III programme. Formal meeting feedback is expected imminently, potentially representing the next material catalyst for the company.