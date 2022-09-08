Erweiterte Funktionen



IRLAB Therapeutics - Ipsen confirms commitment with clinical studies




08.09.22 08:08
Edison Investment Research

IRLAB Therapeutics announced that Ipsen, the out-licensing partner for its lead asset, mesdopetam, has commenced standard clinical studies for the drug. These preparatory studies are necessary to progress into Phase III and confirm the arrangement is progressing as planned. The three studies to be conducted on healthy volunteers include a pharmacokinetic, a drug-to-drug interaction and a mass balance study, and will be run in parallel with the ongoing Phase IIb study conducted by IRLAB. As top-line data from Phase IIb are expected around the end of CY22, the data from the Ipsen studies will support the late-stage development of the drug. We maintain our estimates and valuation of IRLAB at SEK6.40bn or SEK123.7 per share.

