IRLAB Therapeutics - Increased legroom for pirepemat with new patent

IRLAB has been granted a new patent for its Phase IIb asset, pirepemat, extending the predicted patent life of the drug to 2038 (previous composition of matter patents would have expired by 2035). This patent covers a new salt of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, as well as the process for its preparation, and applies to the important markets of Europe, Japan and China. Pirepemat is a key drug in the company’s pipeline, which targets postural dysfunction (impaired balance) and falls in Parkinson’s disease (PD-Falls), an area with no approved curative treatments. PD-related falls affect c 45% of the patient population and have been linked to cognitive decline in PD. A Phase IIb trial evaluating the efficacy of pirepemat on the frequency of falls in patients with PD is expected to read out in H124, which we see as a major near-term catalyst for the company.