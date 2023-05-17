Erweiterte Funktionen
IRLAB Therapeutics - Collaboration bolsters CNS assets and platform
17.05.23 13:52
Edison Investment Research
IRLAB has announced an agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development (MSRD), a member of the Otsuka family of pharmaceutical companies. As part of this agreement, MSRD will evaluate IRLAB’s neuropsychiatric preclinical programmes: IRL757 (apathy) and IRL942 (cognitive function). MSRD searches for, identifies and funds innovative early-stage R&D programmes that it believes have the potential to build the future portfolio of Otsuka products. We view this external interest from MSRD as encouraging for IRLAB’s preclinical portfolio; discussions are expected in coming months regarding a potential R&D collaboration for these programmes.
