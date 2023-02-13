Erweiterte Funktionen



IRLAB Therapeutics - Cautious update on portfolio timelines




13.02.23 14:02
Edison Investment Research

IRLAB Therapeutics has provided an update on upcoming development milestones for its central nervous system disease-focused pipeline. While the Phase IIb study of pirepemat in Parkinson’s disease related falls (PD-falls) continues to open new clinical sites in Europe, patient enrolment has been slower than anticipated. The company expects recruitment to be complete by end-2023 with top-line results in H124 (previously H223). We believe IRLAB’s announcement represents a more cautious approach to development in FY23 following the recent disappointing update on mesdopetam and the overall macroeconomic environment. Considering pirepemat has previously demonstrated encouraging preliminary signs of efficacy in a Phase IIa study, we do not expect the adjusted timelines to affect the drug’s potential. Our valuation and forecasts remain under review and we will update them following the FY22 results on 23 February.

Aktuell
Börsenstars setzen auf diese Lithium-Aktie
Neuer 463% Lithium Hot Stock nach 122.400% mit Lake Resources ($LKE)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,898 € 0,93 € -0,032 € -3,44% 13.02./22:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0012675361 A2PLBE 4,18 € 0,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,898 € -3,44%  21:34
Frankfurt 0,912 € -4,10%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aus 10.000 EUR wurden bis zu 3,76 Mio. EUR - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...