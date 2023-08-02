Erweiterte Funktionen
IP Group - Remaining on track despite tough markets
02.08.23 09:52
Edison Investment Research
IP Group’s private portfolio valuations remained broadly stable in H123, with its c 4.1% NAV decline in total return (TR) terms mostly due to a de rating of listed holdings (Oxford Nanopore, ONT, in particular) and FX headwinds, though subsequently largely offset by a rebound in quoted holdings to date. IP Group’s holding-level liquidity remains firm and 84% of its direct portfolio holdings have a cash runway of 12 months or more. IP Group shares continue to trade at a wide 53% discount to NAV.
