IP Group - Focus on high-conviction plays to drive returns
08.03.23 09:00
Edison Investment Research
IP Group’s NAV per share came in at 132.9p at end 2022, down 20% year-on-year in total return terms but only 2% below the end-June 2022 level. The NAV decline during 2022 was primarily due to the £428.5m loss from listed holdings (before FX changes, mostly Oxford Nanopore Technologies, ONT), while private holdings contributed gains before FX of c £101.4m (or 5.8% of opening NAV). Excluding ONT, IP Group posted a £25.2m profit in 2022. The company will focus on driving short- to medium-term returns from its more developed holdings and devote resources to its ‘priority companies’, which it believes will underpin its self-sustaining model (its top 20 holdings make up 71% of portfolio value).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,675 €
|0,725 €
|-0,05 €
|-6,90%
|08.03./15:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B128J450
|A0JKX1
|1,21 €
|0,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|0,74 €
|-0,67%
|08:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,72 $
|-2,83%
|23.02.23
|Stuttgart
|0,66 €
|-5,04%
|09:03
|Frankfurt
|0,675 €
|-6,90%
|08:03
= Realtime
