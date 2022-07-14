Hostmore - Back on track

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.07.22 14:58
Edison Investment Research

Hostmore has reassured with confirmation that, despite sector operating challenges, its like-for-like (l-f-l) revenues since 23 May are as expected in its May update, which assumed up to 8% lower l-f-l dine-in volumes on 2019 for the rest of 2022, mitigated by pricing. Organic expansion is also on track with the new 63rd+1st in Edinburgh part of five openings planned this year, while newly enhanced banking facilities reinforce a strong balance sheet. Despite the downward revision to our current year forecasts given May’s cautious update, for FY23 Friday’s rejuvenation prospects in likely improving conditions and clear growth opportunities drive our newly introduced expectation of a sharp rebound. Hostmore’s rating of 4x FY23e EV/EBITDA is low against an average of c 7x for peers.

