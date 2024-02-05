Erweiterte Funktionen



HgT - Preliminary FY23 NAV TR at 10.7%




05.02.24 11:28
Edison Investment Research

HgT’s preliminary unaudited FY23 trading update reported a 10.7% net asset value total return (NAV TR) in FY23 (of which c 1% in Q423). This was supported by continued strong trading across its portfolio, with the top 20 holdings (representing 77% of the portfolio’s value) posting average revenue and EBITDA growth of 25% and 28% respectively. HgT therefore sustained its multi-year track record of delivering c 20–30% pa revenue and EBITDA growth. Despite muted global M&A activity and private equity exits, HgT had a good level of liquidity events in FY23 with £343m of proceeds from exits and refinancings. The discount narrowing from 23% to 13% during FY23 (now c 14%) translated into a share price TR of 26.2%.

Aktuell
1 Billionen $ Marktchance Mentale Gesundheit - 6 Mio. $ Finanzierung
Mental Health Hot Stock mit 260% Umsatzwachstum

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,10 € 4,84 € 0,26 € +5,37% 05.02./14:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJ0LT190 A2PKX2 5,30 € 3,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 5,10 € +5,37%  09:41
München 5,05 € 0,00%  08:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Institutionelle Investoren begeistert. Neuer 312% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...