HgT - Preliminary FY23 NAV TR at 10.7%

HgT’s preliminary unaudited FY23 trading update reported a 10.7% net asset value total return (NAV TR) in FY23 (of which c 1% in Q423). This was supported by continued strong trading across its portfolio, with the top 20 holdings (representing 77% of the portfolio’s value) posting average revenue and EBITDA growth of 25% and 28% respectively. HgT therefore sustained its multi-year track record of delivering c 20–30% pa revenue and EBITDA growth. Despite muted global M&A activity and private equity exits, HgT had a good level of liquidity events in FY23 with £343m of proceeds from exits and refinancings. The discount narrowing from 23% to 13% during FY23 (now c 14%) translated into a share price TR of 26.2%.