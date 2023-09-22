Erweiterte Funktionen
HgCapital Trust - Seizing ‘buy-and-build’ opportunities
22.09.23 14:42
Edison Investment Research
HgCapital Trust (HGT) delivered a 4.6% NAV TR in H123, with its performance continuing to be mostly driven by robust trading across its portfolio (with the associated increase in portfolio value in H123 of £203.8m, or 8.3% of end-2022 portfolio value) and a minor positive impact from multiples (£34.1m or 1.4%). Hg was cautious in terms of new platform investments in H123, but saw record high M&A activity across its portfolio, highlighting increasingly attractive pricing and a strong flow of opportunities for smaller bolt-on investments. HGT’s 60% coverage of outstanding investment commitments by its liquid resources makes the trust well positioned for a potential uptick in PE deal activity.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,72 €
|4,56 €
|0,16 €
|+3,51%
|22.09./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJ0LT190
|A2PKX2
|4,80 €
|3,50 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
