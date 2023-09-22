Erweiterte Funktionen



HgCapital Trust - Seizing ‘buy-and-build’ opportunities




22.09.23 14:42
Edison Investment Research

HgCapital Trust (HGT) delivered a 4.6% NAV TR in H123, with its performance continuing to be mostly driven by robust trading across its portfolio (with the associated increase in portfolio value in H123 of £203.8m, or 8.3% of end-2022 portfolio value) and a minor positive impact from multiples (£34.1m or 1.4%). Hg was cautious in terms of new platform investments in H123, but saw record high M&A activity across its portfolio, highlighting increasingly attractive pricing and a strong flow of opportunities for smaller bolt-on investments. HGT’s 60% coverage of outstanding investment commitments by its liquid resources makes the trust well positioned for a potential uptick in PE deal activity.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält Lizenz im Chemiepark Höchst und am Flughafen Frankfurt
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,72 € 4,56 € 0,16 € +3,51% 22.09./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJ0LT190 A2PKX2 4,80 € 3,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,72 € +3,51%  13:08
München 4,60 € 0,00%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese KI-Aktie wird 300% steigen. Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...