HgCapital Trust - Improving its commitment coverage ratio
16.03.23 16:10
Edison Investment Research
HgCapital Trust (HGT) posted a 5.4% NAV total return (TR) in FY22, mostly assisted by continued good earnings momentum (revenue and EBITDA across the top 20 holdings increased in 2022 by 30% and 25%, respectively) and the average 28% uplift to end-2021 carrying value achieved on exits. This was only partly offset by lower multiples and higher net debt across HGT’s portfolio (with net debt to last 12-month EBITDA for the top 20 holdings at 8.0x at end-2022). HGT’s recent balance sheet measures strengthen its near- to medium-term liquidity.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,70 €
|3,78 €
|-0,08 €
|-2,12%
|16.03./17:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJ0LT190
|A2PKX2
|5,55 €
|3,60 €
