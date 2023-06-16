HgCapital Trust - High quality, high growth, high margin

HgCapital Trust (HGT) continues to operate against the backdrop of a tougher macroeconomic environment, muted M&A markets and higher interest rates. Nevertheless, it delivered a 12-month NAV TR to end-March 2023 of 10.3%, which supports its longer-term outperformance of listed PE peers and major public indices. While Hg (its investment manager) expects some pressure on sales to new customers across HGT’s portfolio, it sees several other organic growth drivers, including cross- and up-sell. Last 12 month (LTM) revenue and EBITDA growth to end-March 2023 remained high across its top 20 holdings at 30% and 27%, respectively.