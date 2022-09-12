Erweiterte Funktionen

HgCapital Trust - Business as usual for boring but critical tech




12.09.22 12:08
Edison Investment Research

HgCapital Trust (HGT) consistently executes its successful active ownership strategy, undeterred by the turbulent macroeconomic conditions. It has invested a net amount of c £332m ytd (16% of opening NAV) in announced deals (closed and to be closed), all in the manager’s (Hg’s) core areas of software and services expertise. Moreover, HGT should receive net proceeds of c £180m from exits and refinancings announced so far this year (with more exits in the near-term pipeline). HGT posted a 1.8% NAV per share total return (TR) in H122 and a one-year NAV TR of 20.6% (22.2% per year over the last five years). HGT’s discount to end-June 2022 NAV is now c 17%, while it has traded much closer to NAV in recent years.

