Erweiterte Funktionen


Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust - Weak sentiment outweighing operational strength




11.05.23 15:56
Edison Investment Research

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL) has been managed by Neil Hermon for the last 20 years. He explains that small-cap stock price weakness in 2022 was due to valuation compression and was not a reflection of lower earnings; in essence macroeconomic events outweighed business trends at the micro level. However, the manager believes the interest rate cycle is close to peaking given that inflation is rolling over and the UK economy is relatively weak. Hermon considers the valuations of small-cap UK growth stocks to be ‘very appealing’ and believes that there could be a significant pickup in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in a more robust economic environment when credit is more freely available.

Aktuell
700.000$ frisches Kapital
400% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
7,20 minus
-2,70%
Aktuell
10 Mio. to Lithium entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal - 270% Lithium Aktientip im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:30 , Aktiennews
Schock-Nachricht bei Nxt-ID!
20:30 , Aktiennews
Gold Lion Resources Aktie: Das dürfte jetzt e [...]
20:30 , Aktiennews
Das sollten Greenlane-Anleger wissen!
20:30 , Aktiennews
West Fraser Timber Aktie: Wird das der näch [...]
20:30 , Aktiennews
MEI Pharma Aktie: Das wird bald in aller Mun [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...