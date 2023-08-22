Erweiterte Funktionen


Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust - Valuation opportunities in quality UK small caps




22.08.23 16:42
Edison Investment Research

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL) is managed by Neil Hermon, who has been at the helm for more than 20 years. While FY23, ending 31 May, was a difficult year as growth stocks derated in an environment of rising interest rates and bond yields, this should be put into context as the manager has outperformed the trust’s benchmark in 16 of the last 20 years. Hermon believes that there is a disconnect between portfolio companies’ valuations and the strength of their operations as, faced with higher input costs, businesses have adapted to protect their margins. The manager has taken the opportunity of share price weakness to add some new high-quality names to the portfolio, which would have previously been disregarded on valuation grounds. HSL is now one of just 20 funds designated as an AIC dividend hero.

Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationeller Lizenzdeal mit Nr. 1 - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:25 , Aktiennews
Lion wird am Mittwoch, 23. August 2023, um [...]
19:25 , Aktiennews
Die Aktie von Constellation Energy wird 0.14 [...]
19:25 , Aktiennews
sUSD wird am Mittwoch, 23. August 2023, u [...]
19:25 , Aktiennews
USDT handelt heute -0.04 Prozent niedriger be [...]
19:25 , Aktiennews
ZCR handelt heute 22.75 Prozent höher bei e [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...