Erweiterte Funktionen


Henderson Opportunities Trust - Patience is bitter but the fruit is sweet




17.11.23 11:46
Edison Investment Research

Underpinned by attractively low valuations, the investment managers for Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) believe that smaller companies will rally strongly on a turn in market sentiment. Although the timing and catalyst for this is no easier to pinpoint than when we wrote our detailed note in July, in their view, the most likely trigger will be a return to confidence in the UK economy. In this respect, growing indications that the interest rate cycle has peaked, and a more robust domestic economy than implied by smaller company valuations, are positive indicators.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Produktionsstart
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 4.211 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal - Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Kursrallye. Neuer 460% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:18 , dpa-AFX
Putin: Fenster nach Europa bleibt offen
17:17 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Keine Anzeichen für eine staatli [...]
17:17 , dpa-AFX
EQS-Stimmrechte: InVision AG (deutsch)
17:15 , Aktiennews
ABB Aktie: Das macht richtig Spaß!
17:15 , Aktiennews
Advanced Micro Devices Aktie: Wieso ist dies [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...