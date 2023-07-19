Henderson Opportunities Trust - Is a bird in the hand really worth two in the bush?

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) seeks to identify the best investment opportunities across the breadth of the UK market. It has a strong bias towards smaller and early-stage companies with significant potential to grow into tomorrow’s leading British businesses, and a value-driven style that invests in out-of-favour or under-researched companies. In the past two years, UK market performance has been driven by the largest companies, with a broad sell-off in smaller companies, especially those listed on AIM. Many smaller companies, with strong earnings growth potential, are now trading at very low valuations and the managers see exciting opportunities for a recovery.