Erweiterte Funktionen


Henderson Far East Income - Cautious of continued volatility but value on offer




23.11.22 12:24
Edison Investment Research

In our last review of Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) in July, Attractive yield despite modest dividend increase, we drew attention to the dividend increase from what is comfortably the highest yielding fund in the AIC Asia Pacific Equity Income sector. It was pleasing to see that in the company’s published full year results to the end of August, the dividends paid by the company were covered and that over £1m was added to the revenue reserves over this period. In this note we examine the drivers of performance, although it must be acknowledged that the weakness of sterling has been a tailwind for the portfolio’s capital and income returns.

Aktuell
Uran Kaufempfehlung Jetzt: 100 Anomalien entdeckt - Sensationelle Übernahme
Diesen 447% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Weltklasse-Uran-Lagerstätte entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 603% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:20 , Aktiennews
American Lithium Aktie: Lieber noch laufen las [...]
17:20 , Aktiennews
Varta Aktie: Was soll man davon noch halten [...]
17:20 , Aktiennews
Grund zur Freude für Alphabet-Anleger!
17:20 , Aktiennews
TAAT Global Alternatives-Anleger dürften me [...]
17:20 , Aktiennews
Uranium Energy Aktie: Das hat keiner kommen [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...