Henderson EuroTrust - Proposed merger with Henderson European Focus Trust




22.03.24 15:48
Edison Investment Research

On 14 March, the boards of Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT) and Henderson EuroTrust (HNE) announced the proposed merger of the two companies to form Henderson European Trust. The resulting enlarged fund will be managed by Janus Henderson Investors’ (JHI’s) European equities team. There will be two co-managers, Tom O’Hara (currently co-lead manager of HEFT) and Jamie Ross (currently lead manager of HNE). While each co-manager has their own expertise, they share a fundamental investment philosophy and are expected to contribute their best ideas to the fund. If successful, the merger is expected to be completed by end June 2024.

