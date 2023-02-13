Helios Underwriting - Capacity increase supports strong growth

Helios Underwriting reported a 27% increase in LloydÃ¢ÂÂ€ÂÂ™s of London (LloydÃ¢ÂÂ€ÂÂ™s) underwriting capacity for the start of 2023 to ÃÂ‚Â£296.6m, with historically high pre-emptions offered by its syndicates and additional tenancy capacity purchased in the LloydÃ¢ÂÂ€ÂÂ™s auctions as the main drivers. Retained capacity grew by 39% to ÃÂ‚Â£238.3m on the back of a lower level of reinsurance. Capacity growth was supported by a successful capital raise of ÃÂ‚Â£12.5m gross in November 2022. The company also announced the acquisition of three limited liability vehicles (LLVs) in December 2022, which resulted in a modest ÃÂ‚Â£5.7m addition to capacity. The strong increase in capacity has prompted us to lift our underwriting premium forecast, with a resultant increase in our earnings forecast for FY24. We increase our valuation by 5% to 252p/share.