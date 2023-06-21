Erweiterte Funktionen



Helios Underwriting - Active Lloyd’s risk management and promotion




21.06.23 08:16
Edison Investment Research

Helios Underwriting delivered a strong capacity increase in FY22 as well as improved portfolio diversification, enhanced by selective risk taking in existing Lloyd’s of London (Lloyd’s) syndicates and as a promoter of new initiatives. Its new CEO’s strategy aims to enhance risk selection and management, capital management and growth initiatives (organically and as a promoter and acquirer). The strategy includes increased investment in future growth through reinsurance, financing and capacity building strategies. The FY22 EPS loss was slightly higher than expected due to investment losses and a delay in underwriting turnaround. After allowing for Helios’s new strategic investment and adding conservatism for current global uncertainty, we have cut our FY23 and FY24 EPS forecasts by 31% to 15.1p and 15% to 26.6p respectively. This still represents meaningful near-term growth, while our confidence around long-term growth has been enhanced by impressive capacity accumulation prospects and strategic investment. As a result, we maintain our valuation of 252p/share, at a 47% premium to our FY23 forecast net asset value (NAV).

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,98 € 1,97 € 0,01 € +0,51% 03.05./19:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B23XLS45 A0M06H 1,99 € 1,59 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,98 € +0,51%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - 310% Drohnen Aktientip vor Riesendeals nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...