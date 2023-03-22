Erweiterte Funktionen
Heliad Equity Partners - Enpal and Razor closing new funding rounds
22.03.23 14:32
Edison Investment Research
Heliad Equity Partners (HEP) reported a 3.6% decrease in net asset value (NAV) over the four-month period ending January 2023, bringing the NAV decrease since end 2021 to 45.4%. flatexDEGIRO (FTK) was the main valuation driver and remains HEP’s largest asset (38% of the portfolio). Meanwhile, HEP’s private portfolio saw successful funding rounds at Enpal and Razor Group in recent months. HEP recently issued 1.6m new shares, raising €7m in new capital to facilitate further investments. Given that the share issue was carried out at a 43.6% discount to end-January 2023 NAV, we calculate that it will result in a c 5% NAV per share dilution.
