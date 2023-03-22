Erweiterte Funktionen



Heliad Equity Partners - Enpal and Razor closing new funding rounds




22.03.23 14:32
Edison Investment Research

Heliad Equity Partners (HEP) reported a 3.6% decrease in net asset value (NAV) over the four-month period ending January 2023, bringing the NAV decrease since end 2021 to 45.4%. flatexDEGIRO (FTK) was the main valuation driver and remains HEP’s largest asset (38% of the portfolio). Meanwhile, HEP’s private portfolio saw successful funding rounds at Enpal and Razor Group in recent months. HEP recently issued 1.6m new shares, raising €7m in new capital to facilitate further investments. Given that the share issue was carried out at a 43.6% discount to end-January 2023 NAV, we calculate that it will result in a c 5% NAV per share dilution.

Aktuell
598% Lithium Aktientip startet Bohrprogramm
Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,39 € 4,43 € -0,04 € -0,90% 22.03./19:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0L1NN5 A0L1NN 9,46 € 3,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,39 € -0,90%  17:07
München 4,36 € +0,93%  08:00
Berlin 4,43 € +0,91%  08:06
Frankfurt 4,36 € +0,69%  08:01
Hamburg 4,36 € +0,69%  08:16
Xetra 4,46 € +0,22%  17:36
Düsseldorf 4,30 € -0,92%  18:30
Stuttgart 4,32 € -0,92%  19:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
598% Lithium Hot Stock vor bahnbrechenden News. Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2037 Heliad Equity Partners 21.03.23
91 Heliad Equity: Der informative V. 29.11.10
5 Der Q2 Sieger Thread 12.08.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...