Heliad Equity Partners - A high-tech growth investor from Germany

Heliad Equity Partners (HEP) seeks to offer investors exposure to early-stage, private tech companies, with a particular focus on growth investments, through a listed evergreen structure. It has actively expanded its private portfolio since the change of its investment strategy in mid-2021 and held stakes in 16 unlisted and four listed companies at end-March 2022 offering solutions across sectors such as fintech, green energy, direct-to-customer (D2C), supply chain management, crypto/blockchain and mobility.