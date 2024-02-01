Erweiterte Funktionen



HELLENiQ ENERGY - Shareholders reduce holding




01.02.24 08:12
Edison Investment Research

Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) and Paneuropean Oil & Industrial Holdings (POIH) have announced that they have sold 33.6m shares in HELLENiQ ENERGY, representing 11% of the existing ordinary shares. These were sold via an international private placement at a price of €7.00 per share. Although this is a third-party transaction, this will benefit the liquidity of HELLENiQ ENERGY’s shares.

Aktuell
Kupfer Aktientip in Deutschland bohrbereit finanziert durch EU
Neuer 242% Copper Hot Stock nach 6.191% mit Southern Copper ($SCOO)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,41 € 7,26 € 0,15 € +2,07% 01.02./14:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GRS298343005 914999 8,64 € 6,51 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,41 € +2,07%  09:30
Berlin 7,38 € +1,23%  13:20
Frankfurt 7,29 € +0,97%  09:40
Stuttgart 7,26 € +0,97%  14:26
Nasdaq OTC Other 7,90 $ 08.01.24
München 7,24 € -0,28%  31.01.24
Düsseldorf 7,13 € -0,42%  31.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Durchbruch in der Krebsforschung. Neuer 250% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
51 Hellenic Petroleum die Chance ?. 10.01.24
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...