Erweiterte Funktionen
HELLENiQ ENERGY - Shareholders reduce holding
01.02.24 08:12
Edison Investment Research
Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) and Paneuropean Oil & Industrial Holdings (POIH) have announced that they have sold 33.6m shares in HELLENiQ ENERGY, representing 11% of the existing ordinary shares. These were sold via an international private placement at a price of €7.00 per share. Although this is a third-party transaction, this will benefit the liquidity of HELLENiQ ENERGY’s shares.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,41 €
|7,26 €
|0,15 €
|+2,07%
|01.02./14:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS298343005
|914999
|8,64 €
|6,51 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,41 €
|+2,07%
|09:30
|Berlin
|7,38 €
|+1,23%
|13:20
|Frankfurt
|7,29 €
|+0,97%
|09:40
|Stuttgart
|7,26 €
|+0,97%
|14:26
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,90 $
|-
|08.01.24
|München
|7,24 €
|-0,28%
|31.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|7,13 €
|-0,42%
|31.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|51
|Hellenic Petroleum die Chance ?.
|10.01.24