Erweiterte Funktionen



HELLENiQ ENERGY - Shaping up for the future




20.11.23 08:54
Edison Investment Research

HELLENiQ ENERGY is a leading southern European refiner. Management is in the middle of a transformation programme that has seen the corporate structure streamlined. The group is now embarking on decarbonising the business and building up its renewable energy business, which will lead to it being better positioned for the future.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entwickelt Technologie mit 10x höherer Kapazität
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,83 € 7,83 € -   € 0,00% 20.11./15:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GRS298343005 914999 8,45 € 6,57 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,64 € -1,67%  15:00
Düsseldorf 7,74 € +2,79%  08:11
München 7,85 € +1,55%  08:03
Stuttgart 7,77 € +0,39%  10:30
Frankfurt 7,83 € 0,00%  17.11.23
Berlin 7,72 € -0,52%  15:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock erobert 1,8 Mrd. $ Markt - Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal. 487% Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
50 Hellenic Petroleum die Chance ?. 23.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...